Find the best cup of coffee in Indianapolis with ‘Monday Jolt’

INDIANAPOLIS, (WISH)- Indianapolis is home to a vibrant local coffee scene, and we are introducing a new weekly segment to help you find the best cup! “All Indiana” is partnering with the Indianapolis Coffee Guide to bring you “Monday Jolt.”

The Indianapolis Coffee Guide is a resource created to highlight the best coffee shops across the city. Founded by Scott Soltys-Curry nearly nine years ago, the guide offers a curated look into Indy’s diverse coffee culture, showcasing popular spots and hidden gems.

The Indianapolis Coffee Guide also runs “Batch,” a magazine available at the Indianapolis Public Library.

Scott joined us in the studio on Friday to spill the beans about the guide.

“It’s about supporting the local economy, because supporting local businesses is huge. It’s impactful in so many different ways,” Scott said. “But on the other side of that, these places are so special. They’re special to me, but they’re also special to the community.”

Scott also told us about “Batch” magazine, a publication that highlights updates in the coffee community.

“It’s just a love letter to the community. It’s stories about the community, about what you can expect. It’s about the people. There’s art in here, incredible photography and all kinds of stories.”

Be sure to tune in to “All Indiana” every Monday for the latest Indianapolis coffee updates! You can also out the Indianapolis Coffee Guide online or pick up a copy of “Batch” at the Indianapolis Public Library to start your coffee journey today!