Indiana’s Olivery Winery unveils holiday gift baskets perfect for every occasion

Looking for the perfect holiday gift? Indiana-based Oliver Winery has you covered with an array of creative and locally inspired seasonal gift baskets. Stacy Weatherholt, hospitality director for Oliver Winery, shared the festive details with us on Tuesday.

“These baskets aren’t just gifts—they’re experiences,” Weatherholt says. From wine pairings to local artisan treats, these bundles are sure to impress.

One standout option is the Mary Berry Experience Basket, featuring two new wines, Cosmo Berry and Dream Berry, paired with spa essentials like matching nail polish, lip scrub, and balm. “It’s a full wine-and-relaxation experience,” Weatherholt says. Perfect for a cozy night in!

For a taste of home, the Indiana’s Finest Basket highlights local artistry with Oliver’s wines, sweet treats from the state’s iconic Abbott’s Candies, and products from Bloomington-based Doman Farms.

For snack lovers, there’s the Snack Attack Basket, and if you’re all about cherries, the Very Merry Cherry Basket is a must, featuring Cherry Moscato and cherry-themed goodies.

But the gifting fun doesn’t stop there. Oliver Winery also offers unique wines like their Cosmo Berry Spritz, made with Cosmo Berry wine, Prosecco, seltzer water, and garnished with cranberries and orange. It’s the perfect holiday sip.

As Indiana’s oldest winery, Oliver takes pride in supporting local artisans and offering gifts that celebrate the state’s craftsmanship. “It’s about showcasing the quality of our wine while supporting other amazing local brands,” Weatherholt explains.

Whether you’re planning to wow with a ready-to-go gift or sip while you shop for wine pairings to complement holiday desserts like cheesecake, Oliver Winery makes holiday prep stress-free and stylish.

Swing by the winery or visit their website to find these gift baskets and more. One thing’s for sure—whoever receives one of these gifts will be raising a toast to you!