Indy Classic 2024 returns to Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indy Classic returns to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, Dec. 14! Two thrilling college basketball games take center stage at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Purdue will face off against Texas A&M while Wisconsin takes on Butler.

Indy Classic 2024 Schedule:

Game 1: Purdue vs. Texas A&M | 12 p.m. (ET)

Game 2: Butler vs. Wisconsin | 2:30 p.m. (ET)

“All Indiana” host Marlee Thomas visited Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday for a sneak preview of the action that will take place this Saturday. She spoke with Indiana Sports Corp President/CEO Patrick Talty about what to expect this weekend.

12-13-24 Indy Classic takes over the city

In the second segment, Marlee spoke with Indiana Sports Corp. Chief of Staff and Strategy, Sarah Myer, about the work that has gone into the Indiana Classic, as well as upcoming events.