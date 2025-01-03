I Love To Read: ‘The Timestream Verdict’ by Jordan Berk

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Jordan Burke, a third-generation author following in the footsteps of his grandfather Howard Burke (famous for ‘Columbo,’ ‘Mission Impossible,’ and ‘The Rockford Files’) and father Peter Burke (an award-winning author), has just released his first-ever sci-fi novel.

In ‘The Time Stream Verdict,’ readers are thrust into a thrilling world where the very nature of time itself is questioned. The story revolves around a time travel murder, where the jury must rule on the intricacies of time—whether it’s a single, unchangeable timeline or a multiverse of possibilities. The book blends complex sci-fi concepts with an engaging narrative, creating a world where futuristic technologies—like AI assistants, self-driving cars and medical machines that can heal any ailment—are woven into the fabric of everyday life.

Jordan’s publisher, IngramElliott Publishing, is already exploring movie or TV adaptations of ‘The Time Stream Verdict.’ Jordan dreams of seeing his work translated to the screen—something he believes would be a natural fit for the story.

If you’re a fan of sci-fi, murder mysteries, or philosophical questions about the nature of time, ‘The Time Stream Verdict’ is a must-read.

The book is available now, and more details can be found here.