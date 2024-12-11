Lifestyle Expert shares must-have gifts for kids this season

INDINAPOLIS (WISH) – The holiday season is upon us, and finding the perfect gift is at the top of everyone’s list. Whether you’re shopping for big kids, little ones, or tech enthusiasts, Lifestyle Expert Sherri French has you covered with a curated selection of gifts that are sure to impress.

1. Family fun with Blue Orange Games

Nothing brings people together like a fun family game, and Blue Orange Games offers some of the best. One standout this year is “Tumball,” a simple yet suspenseful game that will keep everyone engaged. The goal is to stack white beads on top of colorful ones without the white balls falling through. Best of all, it takes less than 15 minutes to set up and play—perfect for busy families during the holidays.

Head to Amazon for Blue Orange Games and enjoy a 20% discount with code “20MOMHINT.”

2. Sporting gifts for active kids

Whether your child is into lacrosse, hockey or just learning the basics of sports, Franklin Sports has the perfect gift. From street hockey sticks to lacrosse sticks, Franklin Sports has it all! For younger children, Sherri recommends the NFL MyFirst Football—a soft, plush football that’s perfect for little hands. Another great option is the PGA Golf Set, which comes with adjustable clubs designed to grow with young players.

You can find these products on FranklinSports.com from Dec. 9-13 for a 20% discount during Green Monday.

3. Creative fun with Crayola

Crayola has long been a staple in every holiday stocking, and this year, the Color Wonder line is a must-have. These magical markers only work on special Color Wonder paper, meaning no mess on skin, clothes or furniture—perfect for parents! The Bluey Activity Set offers hours of coloring fun with Bluey and Bingo, while Spidey and His Amazing Friends and Disney Princess sets are also available for young artists. These travel-friendly sets are perfect for holiday trips and make creative fun mess-free!

Crayola products can be found at retailers nationwide, so pick up a set for the little artists in your life.

4. Tech gifts for the digital age

For the teens and tech enthusiasts on your list, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 is a game-changer. This all-in-one laptop transforms from a powerful touchscreen device to a perfectly angled display for entertainment or drawing. With its seamless design, it’s perfect for students, artists and professionals alike.

Now is the perfect time to buy, as you can save $600 when purchasing directly from Microsoft.com. Plus, Microsoft is offering a price adjustment guarantee until Jan. 31, 2025, so if the price drops after your purchase, they’ll honor the difference. This makes it a risk-free investment for anyone looking for a high-quality laptop this holiday season.