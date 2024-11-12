Keya Benberry, Cho Naptown’s Prince join forces to celebrate Indy with new single

Local artists Keya Benberry and Kevin Brents, also known as Cho Naptown’s Prince, have teamed up to release a new single that celebrates Indianapolis, fondly known as Naptown. The song, an homage to the city’s spirit, highlights the artists’ deep connection to their hometown and brings together Benberry’s soulful sound and Brent’s hip-hop influence.

“My children live out of state, and I wanted to remind them that Naptown is home,” Benberry said. The collaboration is her third project with Brents, with whom she frequently partners to bring a hip-hop edge to her music. “When I need a verse, Naptown’s Prince is my guy,” she said.

For both artists, this song about Indianapolis was a natural extension of their passion for representing their city. Brents, who previously held a record deal with Jive Records, says his title, “Naptown Prince,” reflects a lifelong dedication to putting his city on the map. “I’ve been repping Naptown from day one,” Brents said. The single allowed the duo to “put on our nap clothes” and lean into the culture of Indianapolis.

Ana, also a realtor in the area with the Benberry Realty Group, says music is her true passion. She also performs with the local band, The Unit Band, well-known in Indianapolis for its blend of original music and live performances. “I’m a hometown girl,” she said. “I rep my city every Sunday with my Colts, Fever, and Pacers gear.”

Benberry and Brents aim to keep their music local and hope to bring other artists into the mix. “We’re planning a remix,” Benberry said, expressing her goal to feature other local rappers and R&B artists. “I want them to tell us about their Naptown.”

Beyond the music, Benberry has always found joy in seeing others perform her work, a source of pride she believes helps connect the music community in Indianapolis. “When I hear someone else play a song I wrote, that’s everything,” she said.

The single stands as a proud tribute to Indianapolis, highlighting its distinct identity and culture. Listen to more of Benberry’s music at SoundCloud.com.