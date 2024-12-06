Mt. Carmel Church’s Christmas Citywide Musical returns for 10th Anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – On Thursday, All Indiana Host Felicia Michelle spoke with Mt. Carmel Church Pastor and Bestselling Author of “The Bible is Black History” Theron D. Williams, along with the church’s Minister of Music, Singer, Songwriter, and International Gospel Artist Lamar Campbell, about the church’s upcoming Citywide Christmas Musical and its E3 (Eats 3) project.

This year, the Mt. Carmel Church, located at 9610 E42nd St. Indianapolis, is celebrating its 10th annual Citywide Christmas Musical. The event will bring together 100 singers from the Citywide Mass Choir.

“It’s the 10th year,” Campbell said. “We are bringing in Stellar Award-winning Jekalyn Carr to our city.”

Felicia also spoke with the pair about how the church gives back to its community through its E3 Project.

“E3 is a project that we have at our church. It was a vision of mine to provide economic opportunity, educational opportunity and food service,” Pastor Williams said.

Part of the E3 project includes the church’s Mobile Community Grocery Store. The Mobile Grocery Store offers healthy food options directly to residents in Indiana’s Eastside. The initiative allows community members to pick out their own food without needing to travel, helping to eliminate transportation barriers that bar individuals from receiving healthy food.

To learn more about the church’s mission and the upcoming Citywide Christmas Musical, contact mtcarmel@mtcarmelindy.org.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY MT. CARMEL CHURCH.