Comedian Myq Kaplan performs at Helium Comedy Club in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Comedian Mike Kaplan, known as “Myq Kaplan,” is performing Upstairs at the Helium Comedy Club on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets to the show can be purchased online. Upstairs showroom is 21+ and is not wheelchair accessible.

Kaplan has been seen on the “Tonight Show,” “Conan,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” in his own half-hour Comedy Central Presents special, and in his own one-hour special on Amazon, “Small, Dork, and Handsome.”

Kaplan has been a finalist on “Last Comic Standing” and has appeared on “America’s Got Talent.” His album “Vegan Mind Meld” was one of iTunes’ top ten comedy albums of the year, and his newest album “A.K.A.” debuted at #1.