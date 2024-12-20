34°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
34° Indianapolis

Comedian Myq Kaplan performs at Helium Comedy Club in Indianapolis

12-20-24 Helium Comedy Club Welcomes Myq Kaplan

by: Emily Reuben
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Comedian Mike Kaplan, known as “Myq Kaplan,” is performing Upstairs at the Helium Comedy Club on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets to the show can be purchased online. Upstairs showroom is 21+ and is not wheelchair accessible.

Kaplan has been seen on the “Tonight Show,” “Conan,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” in his own half-hour Comedy Central Presents special, and in his own one-hour special on Amazon, “Small, Dork, and Handsome.”

Kaplan has been a finalist on “Last Comic Standing” and has appeared on “America’s Got Talent.” His album “Vegan Mind Meld” was one of iTunes’ top ten comedy albums of the year, and his newest album “A.K.A.” debuted at #1.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Reward offered for information in...
Crime Watch 8 /
Man sentenced to 51 years...
Crime Watch 8 /
Cafe Patachou opens in Fishers
All Indiana /
Black Santa Toy Extravaganza to...
Local News /
Indiana attorney general files lawsuits...
Indiana News /
Leap of faith: A few...
National News /
Alabama profits off prisoners who...
National News /
At least one dead after...
News /