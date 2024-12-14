Tasty Takeout: Noodles & Company offers holiday catering perfect for feeding a crowd

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)— As the holidays loom closer, Noodles & Company is making it easier for families to enjoy a delicious meal without the hassle of cooking. Whether hosting a Christmas or New Year’s gathering, the restaurant’s catering options are perfect for feeding a crowd.

On Friday, “All Indiana” hosts Cody Adams and Felicia Michelle spoke with the Training General Manager at Noodles & Company, Eastland Plaza, Charles Walls Jr., catering options for the holidays.

“If you want to order 50 bowls of something because you have family or friends coming in, we can take care of you,” Charles said.

Charles showcased some of the menu options currently available at Noodles & Company, including the Crispy Chicken Bacon Alfredo, Chipotle Chicken Cavatappi, and the ever-popular Japanese Pan Noodles. Charles also brought a new dish on the menu for the holiday season, the Lemon Shrimp Scampi, made with a house-made, fresh lemon sauce.

Japanese Pan Noodles (Photo: WISH/Emily Reuben) Lemon Shrimp Scampi (Photo: WISH/Emily Reuben) Chipotle Chicken Cavatappi (Photo: WISH/Emily Reuben)

All of the dishes are customizable so that they can be tailored to your specific preferences.

In addition to the savory offerings, Noodles & Company is also serving up holiday Crispies with flavors like s’mores and cinnamon toast crunch. These treats are available for a limited time and make for a fun, festive dessert.

The restaurant will also feature chocolate peppermint and cake batter crispies in the coming weeks.