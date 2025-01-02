37°
Indianapolis

Out & About with Barney: sweets and treats along the Tasty Treat Trail

1-2-25 Eat Easy and Tasty With Chef Charles

by: Emily Reuben
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – We’re back with Barney Wood for another session of “Out & About with Barney.” This time, Barney journeyed around the state sampling tasty treats!

For a dose of sugary sweets, Barney visited the following locations:

  • Martinsville Candy Kitchen
  • Long’s Bakery
  • Jack & Jill Nut Shop
  • Hoosier Cupboard Candy, Snacks & Ice Cream
Barney visits Hoosier Cupboard Candy, Snacks & Ice Cream to chat with owner Kim Smith.
Barney visits Hoosier Cupboard Candy, Snacks & Ice Cream
Barney visits Hoosier Cupboard Candy, Snacks & Ice Cream

For more information, longsbakery.com, martinsvillecandykitchen.com, jackandjillnutshop.com and hoosiercupboardcandy.weebly.com.

