Monday Jolt: Rabble Coffee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Located on the east side of Indianapolis, Rabble Coffee provides guests a warm family-friendly environment to enjoy their coffee.

“We’re a very community focused coffee shop here on East 10th Street on the near East side of Indianapolis,” Rabble Coffee Owner, Mitchell Tellstrom said. “We make about everything in house because we make all of our own syrups, we make our own chai and we’re going to be trying some of those drinks today.”

Marlee tried Rabble’s latte style drink that was sweetened with a honey syrup made with toasted cloves.

Rabble has been in business for over nine years.

“We are not the original owners,” Tellstrom said. “My wife and I purchased this company from the original owner in 2020, so we’ve been doing this ourselves for about four years.”

Tellstrom says he’s been in the coffee business for 25 years.

Owning his own coffee shop is extremely special to him.

Rabble also offers food items on their menu as all.

“We offer a sandwich of the week,” Tellstrom said. “Right now we have a curried chicken salad sandwich that’s made with cashews, mayo, pickled red onions and field greens.”

Tellstrom says he’s focused on simplicity inside Rabble.

“I want to have an inviting environment where everyone can come in and feel welcome,” Tellstrom said. “We want them to have the most simplistic experience without sacrificing quality.”

