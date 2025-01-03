Musician Rachel Hale’s single ‘Louder’ raises funds for cancer research

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Rachel Hale, a talented singer-songwriter from southwest Arkansas, has always been driven by creativity. From her time as a finalist on “American Idol” Season 12 to launching a unique cooking show, Rachel continues to inspire with her multi-faceted career. Based in Nashville, she’s taken the music world by storm with her latest single, “Louder.”

The song was born from Rachel’s personal experiences with cancer, having lost her grandmother to the disease and watching her father battle with it. “Louder” became an anthem for cancer survivors when Rachel performed it live at the NCAA Cure Bowl. Proceeds from every stream and purchase of the song went directly towards cancer research.

But Rachel isn’t just a powerhouse with a microphone and a passionate cook. During the pandemic, she created “Hale’s Kitchen,” a paleo cooking series that gained a massive following. What started as a fun outlet quickly turned into a growing platform where Rachel shares recipes, entertains celebrity guests, and gives fans a taste of her creative side.

As Rachel looks toward 2025, she’s excited for more music, shows and culinary adventures. So if you’re looking for inspiration, hit play on “Louder” and let Rachel’s empowering message of hope fill your day.