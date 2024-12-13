‘LONS Unreleased Vol 2.’ event raises money for Boys and Girls Club

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Thursday, “All Indiana” Host Felicia Michelle spoke with Founder of The Rare Wav Vanessa Soto about “LONS Unreleased Vol 2.,” an immersive art and music experience on Dec. 13 from 7-9 p.m. that will benefit the Boys and Girls Club.

The event will feature six immersive experiences centered around LONS, a local Indiana Alternative R&B artist and his music. The event will take place at The Rare Space at 846 N. Senate Ave.

Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to make a $5 donation or bring toys and warm-weather clothing that will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club. Click here to reserve your spot.

The Rare Wav is a creative agency that helps Black and Brown businesses stand out online and grow their reach.

To learn more about The Rare Wave, visit www.therarewav.com.