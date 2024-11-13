Rejoicing Vine Winery: A sustainable sparkling gem in Northwest Indianapolis

Rejoicing Vine Winery, a family-owned business in Northwest Indianapolis near Eagle Creek Park, is carving out a niche in Indiana as the state’s only sparkling wine winery. With sustainability at its core, the winery offers a selection of eight wines—seven sparkling and one still—all crafted with care and an eye toward reducing environmental impact.

A Commitment to Sustainability

Brent Kumfer and Frances Russell, co-owners of Rejoicing Vine, explained their decision to focus on sparkling wines. “Sustainability is really important to us,” Kumfer said. “With sparkling wines, we can serve from kegs, which reduces the packaging waste that contributes 50 to 70% of a wine’s carbon footprint.” By opting for kegs instead of traditional glass bottles, the winery significantly lowers its environmental impact while delivering high-quality wines to its customers.

Signature Offerings

One of the standout wines is their Riesling Brut, described as a “brute style champagne” made from certified sustainable grapes. “It’s unfiltered and unfined, giving it a very natural taste,” Kumfer noted. Guests also rave about their still Pinot Noir, a favorite among red wine enthusiasts.

In addition to their wines, Rejoicing Vine Winery creates a monthly cocktail, with the seasonal “Pumpkin Pie Delight” being a current highlight. “It’s like drinking a pie,” Russell said, showcasing the sweet and creamy concoction topped with whipped cream.

Events and Experiences

Rejoicing Vine Winery offers more than just drinks. Visitors can enjoy a variety of events, including cookie decorating workshops, live music performances, and wine appreciation classes. “If anyone’s interested in learning more about wine or tasting different varieties, they should definitely check out our events,” Russell added.

The tasting room is open Thursday through Sunday from 1 p.m. Guests are invited to stop in, sample wines, and enjoy the welcoming atmosphere.

Plan Your Visit

For those looking to explore Indiana’s first sparkling winery or attend one of its events, Rejoicing Vine Winery provides a unique blend of sustainability, craftsmanship, and hospitality. More information about their offerings and upcoming events is available at rejoicingvine.com.

Rejoicing Vine Winery is proving that great wine can pair beautifully with environmental responsibility, creating a refreshing experience for local wine enthusiasts.