Comedian Sam Salem to perform at Helium Comedy Club Jan. 4 and Jan. 5

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Sam Salem, a laid-back comedian from Minnesota, is bringing his unique humor to the Helium Comedy Club on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4.

Best known for his relatable stories and easygoing delivery, Sam’s path to comedy wasn’t as direct as most. Before hitting the stage, Sam spent years in the classroom, teaching middle school and high school students.

Sam’s laid-back comedy style is rooted in his experience as a teacher. He brings the same sense of community and connection to his comedy, creating an atmosphere where everyone feels at ease.

Sam’s comedy has been featured on EllenTV, iHeartRadio and SportsCenter.

Sam Salem at the Helium Comedy Club

Friday, Jan. 3, and Saturday Jan. 4

6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

The show is 21+ and is NOT wheelchair accessible.

Click here to purchase tickets online.

Sam’s upcoming show at Helium Comedy Club promises to be full of fun stories, unexpected twists, and a lot of laughs. If you’re in town, don’t miss the chance to see this down-to-earth comedian take the stage.