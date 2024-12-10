‘Santa on the Move’ initiative helps local nonprofits raise funds, meet Santa and the Grinch Gracious Kitchen & Cupboard
INDIANAPOLIS, (WISH) – A new initiative this holiday season is helping local nonprofits raise end-of-the-year donations. “Santa on the Move” is coming to the Goodness Gracious Kitchen & Cupboard on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 8 – 10:00 a.m., bringing two special guests: Santa Claus and the Grinch!
Conceptualized by local event and marketing business MEG & Associates, “Santa on the Move” supports the following charities:
- Actors Theatre of Indiana
- Carmel Symphony Orchestra
- Central Indiana Academy of Dance and Ensemble
- Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre
- Carmel Arts Council
- Carmel Clay History Museum
- Carmel Clay Public Library
- CarmelFest – Carmel Rotary
- Carmel International Arts Festival
- Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre
- Indiana Wind Symphony
- Carmel Education Foundation
MEG & Associates is offering a $250 per half-hour donation or $500 for one-hour donation to local nonprofits in exchange for Santa, Grinch and Mrs. Claus to come to holiday parties or gatherings.
Tobi Mares, owner of Goodness Gracious, joined us on the set of “All Indiana,” along with the wacky pair of characters to talk about the initiative and to share their signature spiced peaches and delicious banana nut French toast.
Santa encouraged viewers to drop by this Saturday and shared some of the fun activities that attendees can participate in: “We’ll have breakfast with Santa; you can stay for pastries, for breakfast, or just come and get some pictures. I tell you, it’s going to be so much fun!”