Indy’s Garage Food Hall hosts ‘Savor the Garage’ featuring $5 small plates from vendors
1-9-25 Herculean
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Garage Food Hall is bringing back “Savor The Garage” on Jan. 16 from 7:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. During the event, you can try $5 small plates from all the food and drink vendors.
On Thursday, Ben Canary from HercuLean Meal Prep, a vendor at The Garage, joined us on “All Indiana” to discuss the event and HercuLean’s delicious meal-prep products.
HercuLean offers Hoosiers a variety of tasty and convenient pre-made meals.
On the show, Ben shared three delicious dishes from HercuLean’s menu: a BBQ Pulled Pork with Sweet Potatoes, a flavorful Pepperoni Pizza, and a Cherry Wood Smoked Pork Mac and Cheese.
To learn more about the event, visit garageindy.com.
To learn more about HercuLean Meal Prep, click here.
