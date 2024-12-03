Savvy Sliders: the fastest growing slider chain in America

Known as the fastest growing slider brand in America, Savvy Sliders, a Michigan-based chain founded in 2018, has about 50 locations, including the recently opened store in Lebanon, Indiana. Savvy Sliders offers a wide array of menu items, including sliders made with certified Angus beef, English cod, famous chicken and even a vegetarian falafel option. Every slider is made using high quality, fresh ingredients.

Also included on the menu is the restaurant’s famous hand breaded chicken fingers and hand spun custard shakes, which are available in fun flavors such as Honolulu Blue, akin to a cotton candy flavor, strawberry, chocolate and vanilla.

Mike Bauer, the Savvy Sliders Franchise Owner, stopped by our studio this afternoon to share some of the tasty food combos on the menu, including the Tailgate Package which is comprised of ten burgers for just $20.

“Everything is going to be coming out fresh to order,” Bauer said. “We have in store and drive thru options, and we get everything out extremely fast, especially considering one of the things that makes Savvy’s really unique is that we have the opportunity to do a lot of catering. You’re not going to see that with a lot of other QSR [quick service restaurants] in the industry.”

To learn more about Savvy Sliders, visit www.savvysliders.com.