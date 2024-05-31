Saxophonist Ravi Coltrane to play shows at The Jazz Kitchen

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Renowned saxophonist Ravi Coltrane is gearing up to enthrall music enthusiasts with performances at The Jazz Kitchen in Indianapolis.

The Grammy-nominated artist, known for a massive and forceful sound, has promised an evening filled with mesmerizing melodies and soul-stirring rhythms.

Coltrane on Friday joined “All Indiana” for an interview. He offered insights into his deep-rooted connection with jazz.

“Jazz is supposed to bring us up. It’s supposed to lift us up outside of the daily common. It’s supposed to kind of brush all that off and bring us to a higher place.”

Growing up in a household steeped in music with parents who were musicians, Coltrane’s affinity for the art was cultivated from an early age.

“My mother was still very, very, very active in music after my father passed away,” Coltrane said. “My earliest memories of music are from the house in Long Island.”

Coltrane’s performances will be at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Jazz Kitchen. The jazz club is located on the southeast corner of East 54th Street and College Avenue on the north side of Indianapolis.

He will be accompanied by Robin Eubanks on trombone and Gadi Lehavi on piano.