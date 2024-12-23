Skate the day away at the Carmel Christkindlmarkt ice rink

43°
by: Emily Reuben
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – This Monday on “All Indiana,” Reporter Marlee Thomas visited the ice rink at the Christkindlmarkt. Joining her on the ice was CEO of Carmel Christkindlmarkt Maria Rosenfeld, who talked about how you too can enjoy the rink.

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt ice rink, located at 10 Carter Green in Carmel, is open from now until Feb. 2, 2025.

Skate Times:
Wed – Thurs: 4 – 9 p.m.
Fri – Sat: 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Sun: 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Dec. 24: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The ice rink is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays for private rentals and on Christmas Day.

Tickets are available for purchase online, but Maria Rosenfeld recommends grabbing yours ahead of time, they sell out fast.

“We have new food, new drinks and new products each year,” Maria Rosenfeld said. “This year we have our Notre Dame Beer Stein and a new drink , which is a sugar cone soaked in rum and lit on fire.”

To learn more, visit www.carmelchristkindlmarkt.com.

