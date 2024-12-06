Competitive eaters descend on Indy for shrimp cocktail championship St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship

Competitive eaters from across the globe are flocking to downtown Indianapolis for the annual World Famous St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship! The contest will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Big Ten Tailgate Town at Lot B of the iconic Lucas Oil Stadium. Hosted by the Major Eating League and St. Elmo’s Steakhouse, competitors will have only eight minutes to slam down as many shrimp as they can stomach for a chance to win $3,000 in cash prizes.

The first-place winner of the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship will receive a $1,500 prize, $750 for second place, $400 for third place, $200 for fourth place, $100 for fifth place and $50 for sixth place.

In preparation for the big day, All Indiana hosts Felicia Michelle and Cody Adams invited Competitive Eating legend Joey Chestnut on the show. Chestnut will be competing to reclaim his title, so naturally, All Indiana staged a mock St. Elmo shrimp-eating competition between Joey, Felicia and Cody!

Surprisingly, Felicia managed to scarf down the most shrimp and claim the title of All Indiana’s Shrimp-Eating Champion! Fans looking to see if Chestnut can come back from this in-studio upset and reclaim his title will have to make their way to the Big Ten Tailgate Town.