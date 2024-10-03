Step into Batman’s world at the Fiberglass Freaks Batman Museum

Mark Racop, owner of the Fiberglass Freaks Batman Museum, is turning his extensive collection of Batman memorabilia into a permanent exhibit in Logansport. Racop joined from the museum to discuss the project, which opens on October 31. “As people toured my Batmobile factory, they kept seeing the memorabilia and suggested a museum, so I thought, why not?” Racop said.

The museum, spanning two stories and over 7,000 square feet, features memorabilia from various Batman eras, with a strong focus on the 1966 TV show. Visitors will experience replicas of iconic locations like Wayne Manor’s study, complete with the sliding bookcase, and the Bat Cave. Additional attractions include a theater showcasing documentaries and a Rogues Gallery with statues of Joker, Riddler, Penguin, Catwoman, and Mad Hatter.

Fiberglass Freaks, Racop’s company, is the only licensed manufacturer of Batmobile replicas in the world. “We’ve sold cars across the globe—from Australia to Italy,” Racop noted. One of the highlights in the museum is Racop’s first Batmobile, which he built at the age of 17.

The museum also features some rare, screen-used items, such as a penguin jacket worn by Burgess Meredith in the third season of the 1966 series. “I’d love to add more screen-used items to the collection,” Racop shared.

For Racop, Batman’s appeal comes from the character’s relatability. “Batman, like Spider-Man, can be killed, and he doesn’t have superpowers. His strength lies in his intellect and physical ability, making him compelling,” he said.

The Batman Museum opens on Halloween, with tickets priced at $15.99 for adults and $8.99 for children. Racop promises it will be a nostalgic experience for all ages.