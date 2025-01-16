Stay stylish and warm with these expert winter layering tips

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Thursday, WISH-TV’s Beauty Contributor, Temara Peyton, offered some expert tips on how to layer stylishly during the colder months.

“All Indiana” Hosts Felicia Michelle and Cody Adams pose together with WISH-TV’s Beauty Contributor, Temara Peyton. (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)

The key to layering is creating a functional yet fashionable look with three main components:

Base Layer: This includes the pieces closest to your skin, like turtlenecks or thermal shirts. Middle Layer: Think sweaters, cardigans or blazers—something cozy yet stylish. Outer Layer: A coat or jacket that keeps you warm while pulling your entire outfit together.

Temara emphasized that layering doesn’t have to be extravagant or uncomfortable.

She also highlighted the importance of choosing the right fabrics, like wool, cotton and cashmere, which allow your skin to breathe and keep you comfortable Materials like polyester may trap sweat, which isn’t ideal during the colder months.

When building your wardrobe, Temara suggests investing in high-quality staples like turtlenecks (which look great under dresses and sweaters) and good sweaters. You can also mix things up by using oversized sweaters, vests, or even cloaks to layer without looking bulky.

Another pro tip: a stylish long coat paired with a jean jacket underneath is a chic layering option. And, of course, accessories like gloves, scarves, and hats help add layers of warmth and style.

A little creativity with your layers can keep you warm and looking fabulous all winter!