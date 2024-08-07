Taste From Indiana Farms returns to Indiana State Fair 204

Janis Highley from the Indiana Farm Bureau announced the return of the annual Taste From Indiana Farms event at the Indiana State Fair.

This free event, hosted by the INFB Women’s Leadership Committee, will take place once again, offering a delicious experience for fair visitors.

At Taste From Indiana Farms, volunteers will hand out food and drink samples made with ingredients produced by Indiana farmers.

Visitors will have the chance to taste a variety of local commodities, showcasing the rich agricultural heritage of the state.

The event will feature an assortment of items for attendees to try, including corn, eggs, lamb, tomatoes, mint, dairy, maple syrup, and Indiana’s official state snack, popcorn.

This diverse selection ensures there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Taste From Indiana Farms is a great way to learn about and appreciate the hard work of Indiana farmers.

It also provides an opportunity to support local agriculture and discover new and delicious products.

The event will be held at the Indiana State Fair, offering a fun and educational experience for visitors of all ages.

To learn more about the event and the Indiana Farm Bureau, visit INFB.org.

Janis Highley and the INFB Women’s Leadership Committee invite everyone to join them at the fair and enjoy the tastes of Indiana’s finest farm products.