Tasty Takeout: Rise’n Roll Westfield

Rise’n Roll Bakery recently opened a new location in Westfield, Indiana, at 161st and Springville. Maggie McGaughey shared details about their expansion and what makes their baked goods unique during a segment on “Tasty Takeout.” The bakery, which originated in Shipshewana, follows traditional Amish baking methods and focuses on preservative-free products.

Known for its award-winning cinnamon caramel doughnuts, often referred to as “addictive,” Rise’n Roll Bakery has become a favorite in the Indianapolis area. McGaughey explained, “We’ve won doughnut of the year a couple of times now. Our cinnamon caramel doughnut is what we’re known for, and it’s the best.” The bakery offers a variety of baked goods beyond doughnuts, including pumpkin rolls, cinnamon rolls, and seasonal items like apple breads and pecan pies.

In addition to their baked offerings, Rise’n Roll also sells jarred goods such as apple butter, pumpkin butter, and a unique candy crunch made with cashews. “We have everything from salsa to tomato sauce, all made with the same quality ingredients,” McGaughey noted.

The Westfield location operates Monday through Saturday, opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m. It is closed on Sundays, but customers are encouraged to grab their treats in advance. “If you want doughnuts for Sunday, just stick them in the fridge on Saturday,” McGaughey suggested.

With its new location and continued commitment to quality, Rise’n Roll Bakery is poised to bring its signature Amish-style baked goods to even more Hoosiers.