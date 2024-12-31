Texas Roadhouse serves up delicious steaks and sides for New Year’s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Start your New Year’s Day 2025 with a delicious meal at Texas Roadhouse, where they’re open and ready to serve!

On Tuesday, we spoke with Texas Roadhouse Managing Partner George Hill about how you can celebrate the new year with delicious steaks and sides.

Texas Roadhouse is open on New Year’s Eve. The restaurant will serve its full menu, which includes steaks, ribs, chicken, burgers and their famous fresh-baked rolls.

Hill shares a recipe for delicious loaded sweet potatoes in the first segment.





Texas Roadhouse Loaded Sweet Potatoes Recipe by Felicia Michelle Servings 1 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes



Cook Mode Keep the screen of your device on Loaded Sweet Potatoes 4 Sweet Potatoes (approximately 1 pound each)

2 tbs Canola Oil

1 Cup Mini Marshmallows

Honey Caramel Sauce

4 tbs Butter

1/4 Cup Light Brown Sugar

1/4 Cup Honey Directions Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Wash sweet potatoes well in sink, dry, and brush lightly with canola oil on all sides. Prick skin with a knife in 4-6 spots.

Place potatoes on a foil-lined baking sheet and bake in oven for 45 minutes or until tender.

While potatoes are baking, make caramel sauce. Melt butter in a saucepan. Whisk in brown sugar and honey, continue whisking until smooth. Reserve.

Once potatoes are done, cut a slit down the center to open potato.

Pour 2 tablespoons of caramel sauce into slit and top with ¼ cup of the marshmallows.

Place the potatoes back onto the baking sheet and place under your broiler until the marshmallows are a light brown. Do not walk away as marshmallows will burn quickly.

Place the potatoes back onto the baking sheet and place under your broiler until the marshmallows are a light brown. Do not walk away as marshmallows will burn quickly.

Serve immediately.

In the second segment, Hill shares a recipe for herb crusted chicken.

