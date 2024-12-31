39°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
39° Indianapolis

Texas Roadhouse serves up delicious steaks and sides for New Year’s

12-31-24 Texas Roadhouse Pt.1

by: Felicia Michelle
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Start your New Year’s Day 2025 with a delicious meal at Texas Roadhouse, where they’re open and ready to serve!

On Tuesday, we spoke with Texas Roadhouse Managing Partner George Hill about how you can celebrate the new year with delicious steaks and sides.

Texas Roadhouse is open on New Year’s Eve. The restaurant will serve its full menu, which includes steaks, ribs, chicken, burgers and their famous fresh-baked rolls.

Hill shares a recipe for delicious loaded sweet potatoes in the first segment.

Texas Roadhouse Loaded Sweet Potatoes


Print

Texas Roadhouse Loaded Sweet Potatoes

Recipe by Felicia Michelle

Servings

1

servings

Prep time

30

minutes

Cooking time

40

minutes

Loaded Sweet Potatoes

  • 4 Sweet Potatoes (approximately 1 pound each)

  • 2 tbs Canola Oil

  • 1 Cup Mini Marshmallows

  • Honey Caramel Sauce

  • 4 tbs Butter

  • 1/4 Cup Light Brown Sugar

  • 1/4 Cup Honey

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
  • Wash sweet potatoes well in sink, dry, and brush lightly with canola oil on all sides. Prick skin with a knife in 4-6 spots.
  • Place potatoes on a foil-lined baking sheet and bake in oven for 45 minutes or until tender.
  • While potatoes are baking, make caramel sauce. Melt butter in a saucepan. Whisk in brown sugar and honey, continue whisking until smooth. Reserve.
  • Once potatoes are done, cut a slit down the center to open potato.
  • Pour 2 tablespoons of caramel sauce into slit and top with ¼ cup of the marshmallows.
  • Place the potatoes back onto the baking sheet and place under your broiler until the marshmallows are a light brown. Do not walk away as marshmallows will burn quickly.
  • Serve immediately.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood

Like this recipe? Follow us on Facebook for more!

Follow WISH-TV on Facebook

In the second segment, Hill shares a recipe for herb crusted chicken.

12-31-24 Texas Roadhouse Pt.2

Herb Crusted Chicken


Print

Herb Crusted Chicken

Recipe by Felicia Michelle

Servings

4

servings

Prep time

30

minutes

Cooking time

40

minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 8 oz Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts

  • 8 oz Herb Seasoning

  • 2 Lemons (cut in half)

  • 2 tsp Sugar

  • Salad Oil

  • Herb Seasoning

  • 1 tsp Dried Thyme Leaves

  • 1 tsp Dried Parsley Flakes

  • 2 tsp Dried Chervil Leaves

  • 1/2 tsp Ground Black Pepper

  • 1 tsp Onion Salt

  • 1 tsp Ground Coriander

  • 2 tsp Granulated Garlic

  • 2 tsp Paprika

  • 2 tsp Dried Sage

  • 2 tsp Sugar

  • 2 tsp Kosher Salt

  • 2 tsp Lawry’s Seasoned Salt (or another brand)

Directions for seasoning

  • Place all ingredients into a clean bowl and mix well with a whisk.
  • Store up to 2 months in a dry, sealed container.
  • Herb Crusted Chicken
  • Prepare grill and set to medium heat.
  • Using a clean rag, dip rag in salad oil and lightly grease grill grates to prevent sticking.
  • Sprinkle each chicken breast with 1 teaspoon of the seasoning on each side. At the same time, sprinkle each cut of lemon with 1/2 teaspoon of sugar.
  • Place lemon cut side down on grill and cook for 3-5 minutes on each side until temperature is 165 internally.
  • Place chicken on a platter, arrange lemons around. To serve, squeeze lemon over chicken and enjoy!

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood

Like this recipe? Follow us on Facebook for more!

Follow WISH-TV on Facebook

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Stocks just did something they...
News /
Angie Lau’s ‘Life Beyond School’...
News /
Bill to raise teacher pay,...
Education /
Woman burned to death inside...
National News /
Johnson faces tough fight ahead...
Political News /
Former Indianapolis First Lady Beverly...
Local News /
Get $10 off Uber or...
Local News /
Where to get your New...
Local News /