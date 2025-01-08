21°
The Mashed Bros try the hottest chips in the world on All Indiana

1-8-24 Mashed Bros. Pt. 1

by: Emily Reuben
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Meet Scott and Brian Wilson, The Mashed Bros, two brothers from Indianapolis who take on the wildest food challenges you can imagine. From bug-eating dares to massive food feats, these guys push their appetites to the limit and bring their fans along for the ride.

Mashed Bros
Scott and Brian Wilson, “The Mashed Bros” pose beside All Indiana Host Felicia Michelle and Reporter Marlee Thomas. (Photo: Emily Reuben/WISH)

On Wednesday, Scott and Brian stopped by “All Indiana” to try the Redhot Reaper Chip Challenge. These chips are made from Carolina reapers and Trinidad scorpion peppers, the hottest peppers in the world.

In the second segment, Scott and Brian bravely tried eating these chips, wearing the protective hand gloves provided while holding the extremely hot peppers.

1-8-25 Mashed Bros Pt.2

