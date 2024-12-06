30°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
30° Indianapolis

Tiny XIII art show opens, showcasing ‘tiny’ art from local artists

Tiny at Gallery 924 opens tonight

by: Emily Reuben
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS, (WISH)- On Dec. 6, Gallery 924 is opening TINY XIII, the organization’s 13th annual art show. TINY XII features hundreds of original artworks that are 6″x6″x6″ or smaller. This year, the art show has over 500 artworks from 130 local artists on sale and display.

For a first look at some of the art on display, All Indiana Host Marlee Thomas spoke with Gallery 924 Artist Engagement Manager Kate Oberreich.

“The original idea was to showcase as many local artists as we could,” Oberreich said. “We wanted to show the breadth and variety and depth of the art forms available in Central Indiana.”

“The artists receive almost the entire amount of sales. We do have a small commission, but we really want this to benefit the artists.”

The show is open through Dec. 19, with a bonus day on Jan. 2 after the holidays.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Study unveils 14 possible I-65...
Local News /
Macizo restaurant brings a unique...
Life.Style.Live! /
Black Business Bazaar returns this...
Local News /
More than a million oven...
National News /
Stellantis recalling more than 300,000...
Business /
Jury awards $310 million to...
National News /
11-year-old girl in critical condition...
Crime Watch 8 /
Wall Street drifts around its...
Business /