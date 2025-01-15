19°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
19° Indianapolis

Out & About With Barney: Watercolor artist Becky Wanick honors police canines through stunning portraits

1-15-25 Local Artists Honors K9S With Watercolors All Indiana

by: Emily Reuben
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Wednesday, Barney Wood from “Out & About with Barney” visited Watercolor Artist Becky Wanick who honors police canines through stunning watercolor portraits.

Starting her painting journey less than two years ago, Becky was inspired by the strong bond between law enforcement officers and their canine partners. What began as a small project has now turned into over 130 portraits, each capturing the courage and loyalty of these dogs.

Becky’s work, inspired by her support for law enforcement, brings joy to the officers and showcases the profound relationship between them and their canine companions.

For more about her art, visit her Facebook page.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Man injured from Lake County...
Crime Watch 8 /
Winter weather poses heart risks,...
I-Team 8 /
Lt. Gov. Beckwith joins protest...
I-Team 8 /
National Archives requests assistance to...
All Indiana /
Braun orders flags to be...
Political News /
Cracker Barrel undergoes new renovations...
All Indiana /
InterContinental Indianapolis to open in...
Business /
Morgan County town considers legal...
I-Team 8 /