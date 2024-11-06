Tasty Takeout: Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burgers has expanded its reach in Indiana, now opening a new location in Fishers. Owner Emily Slabaugh is thrilled to bring the franchise’s signature diner-style menu to the area. While this is the first Wayback Burgers in Fishers, two other locations are already established in Evansville.

The franchise, founded in 1991, originally operated under a different name before rebranding to capture its nostalgic, “way back” vibe. The restaurant emphasizes fresh, handmade, cooked-to-order food. “I tell my team all the time, we’re either cooking or we’re prepping,” Slabaugh says. For her, this focus on quality and freshness is key to the Wayback experience, offering an alternative to standard fast food.

The Fishers location features popular items, including “The Cheesy,” a burger served on an inverted, grilled bun with four pieces of cheese that’s already a customer favorite. Other menu highlights include the bourbon bacon burger, topped with onion rings, bacon, and bourbon mustard, and the double bacon burger, which boasts double patties and double bacon.

On the dessert side, Wayback’s milkshakes bring a classic diner feel, with flavors like Cinnamon Toast Crunch, red velvet cupcake, chocolate brownie, and a limited-time cookie butter option. “This is probably the real reason I bought the franchise, if I’m being honest,” Slabaugh adds, referring to the shakes.

Wayback Burgers in Fishers is located at 37 and 135th Street across from the car dealerships, open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., with extended hours until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Catering and delivery are also available through Doordash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub.

For more details on the menu, catering options, and directions, visit waybackburgers.com.