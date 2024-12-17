45°
Indianapolis

Winter Chalets offer cozy dining experience at Hotel Carmichael

by: Marlee Thomas
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Hotel Carmichael is providing guest with a cozy dining experience this winter.

The Winter Chalets at Vivante, located in Hotel Carmichael, are available for guests to reserve.

The Chalets offer a cozy dining experience.

Worried about the weather? No worries, each Chalet has a heater inside.

Reservations are needed in advance.

Previously Vivante had igloos that guests could rent. 

Tyler Upshaw is the Director of Food and Beverage at Hotel Carmichael.

He says the Chalets are an upscale version of the igloos. 

Vivante offers a full menu.

Wine pairings are also available and sometimes the chef will have a special for customers to enjoy as well. 

Guests will also be able to enjoy delicious homemade sweet treats. 

Vivante has an in-house pastry chef who makes a variety of desserts

If you’re interested in making a reservation, click here.

