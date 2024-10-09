Search
WISH-TV is proud sponsor of Sista Strut

Walk called Sista Strut to raise awareness about breast cancer

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Walking for a cause, WISH-TV is a proud sponsor of the Sista Strut.

The walk was designed to raise awareness about breast cancer in communities of color. Funds raised benefit local nonprofits.

“Ms. Eklass:” and DJ Watts with Sista Strut stopped by “All Indiana” to talk with host Felicia Michelle on Wednesday about the 3K walk from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Victory Field in downtown Indianapolis.

Sista Strut Indianapolis is one of a dozen that will happen across the United States.

Registration is $5. Registration plus a T-shirt will be $20. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

