49°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
49° Indianapolis

‘All INdiana Politics’ | Dec. 15, 2024

All INdiana Politics | Dec. 15, 2024

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” I-Team 8’s Tim Spears sat down with Gov. Eric Holcomb as he reflected on his time in office.

Gov.-elect Mike Braun gave a farewell speech to the U.S. Senate.

News 8’s Phil Sanchez brought in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Kip Tew and Republican Tom John, to discuss Holcomb’s legacy, where Holcomb ranks among Indiana governors, and defining moments for Braun in the U.S. Senate.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Man critically injured in Lawrence...
Crime Watch 8 /
AD Mitchell, Anthony Richardson explain...
Indianapolis Colts /
State lawmakers react to newly...
Education /
Juvenile, 19-year-old killed in single-vehicle...
Local News /
Jonathan Taylor reflects on dropping...
Indianapolis Colts /
Motorcyclist dead after hit-and-run collision...
Crime Watch 8 /
Silver Alert canceled for 19-year-old...
Local News /
Siakam scores 22, Haliburton has...
Indiana Pacers /