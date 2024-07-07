Search
‘All INdiana Politics’ | July 7, 2024

by: Jay Adkins
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” News 8’s Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Lara Beck and Republican Ali Bartlett, to discuss the threat to President Joe Biden’s campaign, the age argument, likely alternatives to Biden, and more.

Later in the show, News 8’s Garrett Bergquist sits down with two challengers to Terry Goodin’s bid for lieutenant governor: Clif Marsiglio, a systems analyst and mental health advocate, and Tamie Dixon-Tatum, a human rights coordinator and former UAW organizer.

Last but not least, Sanchez brings Beck and Bartlett back to discuss the challengers’ chances against Goodin, implications of the lieutenant governor contests, predictions for the Indiana attorney general contest, the impact on Republicans, and much more.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.

