‘All INdiana Politics’: May 12, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” News 8 government reporter Garrett Bergquist talks to Senator Mike Braun. Braun talks about his GOP primary win, rivals pledging their support, his next steps, and much more.

Later in the show, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez brings in Jennifer McCormick, a Democratic candidate for governor. McCormick talks about going against Braun, her campaign, fighting for reproductive rights and education, and much more.

Last but not least, Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Arielle Brandy and Republican Whitley Yates, to discuss Braun’s win and GOP voters, Democrat Valerie McCray getting a historic senate nomination, Biden threatening to cut off aid to Israel, and much more.

