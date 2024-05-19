Search
'All INdiana Politics': May 19, 2024

by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” State Treasurer Daniel Elliott sits down with News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez to discuss Israeli bond purchases, Indiana bond bank funds, the state’s divestment from China, and more.

Later in the show, News 8 government reporter Garrett Bergquist travels to Connersville, where the Fayette County primary was decided by a single vote.

Last but not least, Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Dana Black and Republican Ali Bartlett, to discuss Biden and Trump agreeing to network debates, Israeli bond purchases, lawmakers announcing summer committee topics, and more.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.

