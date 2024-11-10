‘All INdiana Politics’ | Nov. 10, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” Donald Trump is reelected to the White House in a historic win. Trump is the second president ever to win non-consecutive terms in the White House. He’s the first since Grover Cleveland defeated Indiana’s own Benjamin Harrison back in 1892.

Unlike his win in 2016, Trump won both the Electoral vote and the popular vote.

Later in the show, Vice President Kamala Harris urges supporters to not give up while conceding the election on Wednesday. Indiana Republicans swept the statewide races. Republican Mike Braun outlines his plan after winning the Indiana governor’s race.

Last but not least, News 8’s Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Dana Black and Republican Ali Bartlett, to discuss 2024 as a political realignment, Trump making inroads among Dems, Harris’ candidacy, Braun hiring members of former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels’ administration, Beckwith controversies, status quo in the general assembly, and much more.

