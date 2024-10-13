‘All INdiana Politics’ | Oct. 13, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” News 8’s Garrett Bergquist sat down with Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and Democrat attorney general candidate Destiny Wells.

Rokita faces a challenge in his bid for a second term as Indiana’s attorney general.

Wells, who ran unsuccessfully for secretary of state two years ago, is carrying the Democratic Party’s banner in this year’s race for the state’s top legal job. The attorney general’s race is the only statewide election this year that lacks a third-party candidate.

Later in the show, two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Dana Black and Republican Ali Bartlett, join the show to discuss Destiny Wells’ chances, the impact of Hurricane Helene on voters, and more.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.