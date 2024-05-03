Secretary of state launches new poll worker safety initiative ahead of primary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Secretary of State Diego Morales said he wants to ensure poll workers and voters know what to do in case of a legal issue or a physical threat on primary day.

In an interview with News 8 for “All INdiana Politics,” Morales said his new “Blow the Whistle” initiative is meant to help poll workers understand their responsibilities and the resources available to them in case of a problem. He said he has met with election officials in all 92 counties to distribute information packets, including color-coded, soccer-style quick reference cards that outline when to contact his office and, when to call 911. He also has delivered naloxone in case someone comes into contact with a piece of mail contaminated with opioids.

“There is no price tag for the safety of our election officials,” Morales said. “My hope is that they will never use (the materials).”

The Brennan Center for Justice on Wednesday released a new poll in which 38% of local election officials reported facing intimidation, harassment, or abuse. Gov. Eric Holcomb in March signed legislation that makes it a Level 6 felony, punishable by up to 2 1/2 years in prison, to obstruct or interfere with an election worker, or to threaten one. Morales said anyone who sees a potential problem at the polls can text IN to 45995. They can also visit indianavoters.com for polling locations and other information.

Morales said early voter turnout is up slightly over previous years, though he’s not ready to declare a turnout success before he sees the results on Tuesday. He said he wants voters to take the primary just as seriously as the general election. In addition to the races for governor, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House, voters will have to choose party nominees for state legislative offices and a host of county offices.

“This primary, we will be electing who will be the governor nominee from both sides of the aisle, to the Senate down to the local level,” Morales said. “So, it is an important election, and we shouldn’t take it for granted.”

Early voting ends at noon Monday. Polls open at 6 a.m. local time on Tuesday and close at 6 p.m. local time.

