Angie Lau’s ‘Life Beyond School’ empowers parents to connect with their kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In the hustle and bustle of modern life, many parents struggle to connect with their children. Between work, school and the constant buzz of technology, meaningful family moments can be challenging to come by. But Angie Lau has found a way to bridge that gap.

On Tuesday, Founder of “Life Beyond School,” Angie Lau, joined us on “All Indiana” with her son Grayson to talk about “Life Beyond School.”

Designed to empower parents, “Life Beyond School” offers simple, engaging activities that help kids develop vital life skills. These aren’t just lessons in reading and math; they’re lessons in life—teaching kids to think creatively, solve problems and practice kindness.

The activity is already making waves in local schools like the International School of Indiana, where kids are learning resilience and problem-solving in after-school enrichment programs.

12-31-24 Life Beyond School Pt.2

In the second segment, Angie and her son Grayson showed us how to use the 52 Weeks of Foundational Skills Challenge Conversation Cards.

Parents pull a card with a simple activity to practice with their kids each week. From creating a “worry jar” to teach kids about managing their emotions to fostering forgiveness by drawing a “forgiveness tree,” these activities help kids build habits like empathy, resilience, and problem-solving.

The Challenge Conversation Cards are part of a three-piece set: Building Resilience, Speaking with Impact and Building Creativity. You can use the code 2024HOLIDAY on Amazon for 20% off your purchase.

To learn more, visit lifebeyondschool.co.