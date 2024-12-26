Experience the health benefits of The AromaRoom in Carmel

CARMEL, (WISH) — The AromaRoom at the Carmel City Center provides a relaxing spa-experience for guests.

A few of the spa-experiences at The AromaRoom include a sauna, red light therapy and a hydromassage.

The goal of The AromaRoom is to provide natural therapies that help your mental clarity, as well as provide physical relief and relaxation.

Shayla Webb is the founder of The AromaRoom.

She decided to open The AromaRoom after dealing with health problems herself.

She was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2023 and underwent two surgeries.

She quickly realized how important it was to invest in your health.

She wanted to open a business that focuses on health and relaxation.

The AromaRoom offers guest a variety of relaxing experiences.

One of those experiences is the hydromassage. The hydromassage is not only relaxing, but it also increases circulation and reduces inflammation.

Guest can also enjoy the Salt Suites, where they focus on Halotherapy.

You’ll be able to experience the combination of salt and essential oils, which provides many health benefits.

