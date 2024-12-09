Discover your creative side at AR Workshop McCordsville’s DIY art classes

INDIANAPOLIS, (WISH) – Are you looking to hop into a new art project but unsure how to start? You may want to consider taking an art class to help you jumpstart your project! On Monday, Kelsey Donahue, owner of AR Workshop McCordsville, joined us on “Life.Style.Live” to talk about AR Workshop and how you can start your creative journey today.

“AR Workshop McCordsville is a boutique DIY workshop where people can come and sit down with our staff,” Donahue said. “Our staff walks them through every step of creating whatever project they choose. So you don’t have to be crafty at all to come.”

A pillow, table centerpiece and painting made at AR Workshop McCordsville. (WISH Photo/Emily Reuben)

AR Workshop is a national franchise with locations in over 30 states where patrons can learn to make all sorts of crafts like wood projects, knit blankets, candles and tote bags in hands-on art classes. The studios also offer group activities, private parties and a curated selection of gifts and on-trend home decor.

On the show, Donahue walked “Life.Style.Live” host Cody Adams through the process of making a simple wood splice Christmas ornament.

To learn more about AR Workshop McCordsville, visit www.arworkshop.com.