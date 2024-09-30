Search
AT&T sells majority stake in DirecTV for $7.6 billion

In this photo illustration a DirecTV logo of a US direct broadcast satellite service provider is seen behind a silhouette a hand holding a tv remote. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
by: Associated Press
(AP) — AT&T is selling its majority stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG Partners for $7.6 billion, ending the communication giant’s remaining ties to the entertainment industry.

AT&T said Monday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it will receive payments from TPG and DirecTV for its remaining 70% stake in the satellite TV company. This includes $1.7 billion in the second half of the year and $5.4 billion next year. The remaining amount will be paid in 2029.

AT&T said that the deal will allow it to focus on being a wireless 5G and fiber connectivity company and strengthen its balance sheet.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2025.

