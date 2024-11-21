Jeff Bezos’ fund directs $2.5M to Indiana to combat homelessness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A charity of billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, have given a $2.5 million grant to an Indianapolis-based nonprofit health care provider that helps communities that are underserved and people who are homeless.

HealthNet Inc. announced the grant Wednesday in a news release. Kay Wiles, director of HealthNet’s Homeless Initiative Program, said in a statement that the money will help the nonprofit “refashion services for families, reducing the time they experience homelessness” in Indianapolis.

A news release from HealthNet said, “Specifically, HealthNet plans to use its funds to implement a ‘no wrong door’ approach for families experiencing homelessness. With an entry point team versed in housing problem-solving and the array of resources available to help families rapidly exit homelessness, HealthNet will increase family housing stability planning, streamlined connections to housing solutions, and creative collaboration among family shelter providers. These funds will have permanent impact.”

HealthNet has at least eight health centers in Indianapolis, and a location in Bloomington.

The release also cited a 2024 report that says 34 affordable housing units are available for every 100 low-income households in Indiana, and 76% of Hoosiers spend more than half their income on housing.

Bezos, the founder of Amazon, for seven years has given grants to organizations working with families that are homeless. Experts on family homelessness helped chose recipients of grants from Bezos; Day 1 Families Fund. Bezos and Sánchez have been in a relationship for five years, getting engaged in May 2023. Sánchez said Wednesday morning in a media interview she’s in the midst of wedding planning.