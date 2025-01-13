20°
Celebrate National Gluten-free Day with BIBIBOP Asian Grill’s healthy, customizable bowls

1-13-25 BIBIBOP Pt. 1

by: Emily Reuben
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Today on “Life.Style.Live!” Hosts Cody Adams and Felicia Michelle sampled bowls from BIBIBOP Asian Grill to celebrate National Gluten-Free Day.

The restaurant, influenced by South Korean flavors, allows customers to customize their bowls using various fresh, healthy ingredients.

The menu is completely gluten-free and is a Certified Gluten-Free Safe Spot by the Gluten Intolerance Group.

BIBIBOP General Manager Jorge Quezada helped Felicia and Cody make a customized bowl. He also showcased the nine new menu items introduced at BIBIOP at the beginning of the new year.

“Life.Style.Live!” Hosts Felicia Michelle and Cody Adams pose with BIBIBOP General Manager Jorge Quezada (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)

The new menu includes:

Proteins:

  • Korean Crispy Chicken
  • Miso Glazed Salmon

Bases:

  • Lemon Turmeric Rice
  • Honey Citrus Kale
  • Crispy Romaine

Toppings:

  • Roasted Brussel Sprout
  • Curry Chickpeas
  • Sunny Side Up Egg 
  • Pickled Red Onion 

1-13-25 BIBIBOP Pt. 2

In the second segment, Jorge whipped up his favorite bowl at BIBIBOP for Cody and Felicia to try.

BIBIBOP showcase nine new menu items (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)
BIBIBOP’s new Teriyaki Glazed Salmon (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)
An array of sauces available at BIBIBOP (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)

