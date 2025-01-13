Celebrate National Gluten-free Day with BIBIBOP Asian Grill’s healthy, customizable bowls

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Today on “Life.Style.Live!” Hosts Cody Adams and Felicia Michelle sampled bowls from BIBIBOP Asian Grill to celebrate National Gluten-Free Day.

The restaurant, influenced by South Korean flavors, allows customers to customize their bowls using various fresh, healthy ingredients.

The menu is completely gluten-free and is a Certified Gluten-Free Safe Spot by the Gluten Intolerance Group.

BIBIBOP General Manager Jorge Quezada helped Felicia and Cody make a customized bowl. He also showcased the nine new menu items introduced at BIBIOP at the beginning of the new year.

“Life.Style.Live!” Hosts Felicia Michelle and Cody Adams pose with BIBIBOP General Manager Jorge Quezada (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)

The new menu includes:

Proteins:

Korean Crispy Chicken

Miso Glazed Salmon

Bases:

Lemon Turmeric Rice

Honey Citrus Kale

Crispy Romaine

Toppings:

Roasted Brussel Sprout

Curry Chickpeas

Sunny Side Up Egg

Pickled Red Onion

In the second segment, Jorge whipped up his favorite bowl at BIBIBOP for Cody and Felicia to try.

BIBIBOP showcase nine new menu items (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)