Boone County jail transport van involved in crash; at least 7 hospitalized

A shoulder patch belonging to a member of the Boone County Sheriff's Office in Boone County, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

Lebanon, Ind. (WISH) — At least seven people hospitalized after Boone County Sheriff’s Office jail transport van crashed into another vehicle Friday morning in Lebanon.

Lebanon Police Department officers responded to a call at 9:50 a.m. about a vehicle crash at the intersection of Noble Street and Indianapolis Avenue, according to a release.

Two vehicles were involved, one of which was a Boone County Sheriff’s Office jail transport van. The van was being driven by an on-duty corrections officer and carrying three inmates. One female and two males, heading to Boone County courthouse.

The corrections officer and inmates were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening emergencies.

Three people in the other vehicle were injured as well. All are currently receiving medical treatment and are in stable condition.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved in the accident,” Sheriff Tony Harris said. “The quick response from all First Responders on the scene is greatly appreciated. We are doing everything we can to support our office personnel, inmates, and the public.”

The identities of those involved will not be released due to further investigation.

Deputies did not say what led to the crash. The Fatal Alcohol Crash team responded to the crash for investigation.