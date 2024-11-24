Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis gives back to the community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis partnered with Giving Machine Indy to give back to the community.

Saturday, 200 youth and adult volunteers, with members of five other organizations joining (Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana, Horizon House, HVAF of Indiana, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana, and Second Helpings), assembled 1000 hygiene and snack kits.

The kits will be evenly divided among the five organizations to be distributed to those in need.

The Giving Machines, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, are vending machines where visitors can donate by buying items – such as meals, emergency assistance, and winter clothing – for $3-300.

All donations go to the chosen charity.

Boys & Girls Club members making the kits. (Provided Photo/Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis)

Representatives of the five nonprofits pose. (Provided Photo/Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis)