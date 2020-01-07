British teen gets suspended sentence for lying about gang rape in Cyprus

(CNN) — A British teenager has been handed a four-month suspended jail sentence, after being found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in a Cyprus resort town last summer.

The 19-year-old woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced at a district court in Paralimni on Tuesday. Lawyer Lewis Power told reporters outside the court that the sentence would be suspended for three years.

The woman had previously been found guilty on a single charge of causing public mischief, in a high-profile case that has been closely followed by women’s rights activists.

She claimed she was attacked by 12 Israeli tourists on July 17 at the Pambos Napa Rocks hotel in the resort of Ayia Napa, where she was staying. But 10 days later the woman retracted her statement, and police arrested her.

Her lawyer, Michael Polak, from the advocacy group Justice Abroad, previously told CNN that she had been coerced into making the statement, had been denied legal representation, and was suffering from PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder)

During sentencing, according to the UK’s PA Media news agency, Judge Michalis Papathanasiou told the court: “All the evidence shows that she had lied and prevented the police from doing other serious jobs.”

The judge added that the woman’s “psychological state, her youth, that she has been away from her family, her friends and academic studies this year” had led him to “give her a second chance” and suspend the sentence for three years.