$27 million development set for downtown Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Westfield is getting ready to bring more housing and commercial opportunities into its downtown.

Ambrose on Main will be a $27 million development meant to rejuvenate the east side of downtown. It is set to be located on the northeast corner of State Road 32, Main Street, and East Street.

The new development will feature modern amenities including apartments, a fitness center, green spaces, and restaurants.

Construction is set to start next February and be completed in July 2026.

This story is from a script aired on WISH-TV.

News release

“Westfield, IN (September 17, 2024) — The City of Westfield and Rebar Development are pleased to announce Ambrose on Main, a $27 million multi-use development that will be a transformational gateway on the east side of downtown Westfield. “Located at the northeast corner of State Road 32/Main Street and East Streets, Ambrose on Main will feature modern amenities such as plaza and courtyard areas spanning 6,000 square feet, a 2,000 square foot rooftop patio, and over 12,000 square feet of new commercial space. This is set to include a restaurant with outdoor seating. “The development will offer 87 one- and two-bedroom apartments with amenities such as a work-from-home lounge, an indoor/outdoor cafe, state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor bike storage and a pet spa. All apartments will have modern finishes, including quartz or granite counters, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, tile backsplash in kitchens, tile surround in showers and tubs, balconies and patios in every unit, and large windows with an abundance of natural light. “‘We are excited to partner with Rebar Development on their first Westfield project. Ambrose on Main will be a key gateway on downtown’s east side and provide more opportunities for people to live near our downtown core,’ stated Mayor Scott Willis. “‘Ambrose on Main aligns perfectly with our goal to develop high-quality mixed-use projects where people can enjoy living, working, and visiting,’ said Shelby Bowen, Founder and Partner at Rebar Development. ‘We are excited to partner with the City of Westfield to be a part of the extraordinary momentum and investment happening in their downtown.’ “Rebar Development has partnered with Studio Axis (architect), Kimley-Horn (civil engineer), and CPM Construction (general contractor) for the project. “The City of Westfield has partnered with INDOT on several roundabout improvements on State Road 32. As such, the intersection of SR32 and East Street will be converted to a roundabout. “The project was presented to the Westfield Redevelopment Commission at its September 16 meeting. The project will be presented to Westfield City Council in November, with an anticipated construction start date in February 2025. The project is estimated to be completed by July 2026.” Westfield city government news release

Ambrose on Main (Provided Image/Westfield City Government)