28% of credit card users still paying off last year’s holiday debt, study says

Lilly sues over claims of copycat weight loss drug

Eli Lilly and Company has sued several spas and online vendors for touting and selling products that they say contain the key medication in Lilly’s blockbuster weight-loss treatment Zepbound.

The lawsuits are aimed at the copycat drugs that were made with Zepbound was in short supply.

Lilly has already sued more than two dozen spas and wellness centers for what they say it the illegal selling of the weight loss drug.

Samsung launches new health app

Samsung announced Tuesday that the Samsung health app is rolling out new features to better help users manage their health by offering a consolidated platform to access health records, track medications, and manage their daily diet.

The new features include advanced medication tracking, barcode scanning to easily log food details and calories and easy access to health records.

More than 300 million people are using mobile apps to manage their health.

Study: Daylight saving time disrupts sleep and productivity

Two-in-five Americans will experience “daylight saving scaries” when preparing to change the clocks in November.

The study, commissioned by Avocado Green Mattress and conducted by Talker Research, 40% feel a sense of dread when preparing to “fall back,” a feeling that lasts much longer than just the day or two surrounding the time change.

Results revealed this sense of dread sets in about 11 days prior to the changing of clocks — starting around Oct. 23 this year.

And it doesn’t end until about 13 days after the change, which will be Nov. 16.

28% of credit card users still paying off last year’s holiday debt

Americans are set to rack up even more credit card debt as the holidays kick off.

Twenty-eight percent of shoppers who used credit cards have not paid off the presents they purchased for family and friends last year, according to a recent holiday spending report by NerdWallet.

Shoppers may spend $1,778 on average this holiday season, up 8% compared with last year.

Americans’ favorite time to online shop is Saturday

Seems social media shoppers have a “spend o’clock” and it’s on Saturday afternoons.

A Talker Research survey for Chime finds that after scrolling on social media, on average three hours per day, that consumers “pull the trigger” at 2:36 p.m. on Saturdays. Forty-two percent says Saturday is the optimal shopping day followed by Friday at 41%.

The most popular place online to spend your money: Facebook Marketplace and the TikTok shop.